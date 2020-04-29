Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting a baby girl.

The 25-year-old model was reported on Tuesday to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and it has now been claimed their impending arrival will be a girl.

According to TMZ, family sources have confirmed the couple will become the proud parents of a daughter, after Gigi recently had a scan to determine the sex of her unborn baby.

Expectant mothers can usually find out the sex of their baby between the 16 to 20-week mark, and it's believed Gigi is currently 20 weeks pregnant.

Neither Gigi nor Zayn, 28, have spoken publicly about the pregnancy rumours, but a source said this week they are "very excited".

The insider claimed: "Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited! Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Meanwhile, Gigi previously hinted at the possibility of starting a family with the former One Direction star, as she said she's looking forward to her future outside of modeling.

She said: "I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!"