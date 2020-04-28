Model Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

While the on-again, off-again couple are yet to confirm the baby news publicly, sources told TMZ Hadid is 20 weeks along.

Last weekend the supermodel shared some celebratory birthday photos with the former One Direction singer.

"Sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family," she wrote.

Hadid and Malik have been staying at her family's Pennsylvania farm during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple first split in March 2018, but a source told E! News that the two reconciled their relationship at Christmas last year.