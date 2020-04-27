Paris Hilton has announced she has trademarked a new word.
The 39-year-old heiress revealed her new slang word to pop star Charli XCX during a Zoom chat, likening her new creation to her iconic "That's hot" catchphrase.
Charli, 27, told 'The Candy Shop' on Apple Music: "This week, I did an absolutely epic Zoom conference.
"I did a Zoom conference with Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix and the one and only iconic Paris Hilton. And she told me that she has trademarked a brand new word called sliving, which is a cross between slaying and living."
Charli then provided a snippet from their conversation.
Talking about their cooking skills during the lockdown, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker said: "I'm really not very good. I'm not a good cook, but I'm trying. What's your speciality? What's your go to dish?"
Paris replied: "Sliving lasagne."
Asked what sliving lasagne actually is, she continued: "Sliving lasagne. It's basically my recipe and it's the best."
Then, Charli asked: "What's sliving?"
And Paris responded: "Sliving is my new word that I trademarked. It's the new, 'That's hot'. It means slaying and living your best life in one word."
Paris - who has already registered her "That's hot" catchphrase as a trademark - subsequently described Charli as a "sliver".
The pop star responded: "I'm a sliver? I want to be one. Oh my God. Is 'That's hot' over? Are you done with, 'That's hot'?"
In reply, Paris explained: "No, I'll never be over, 'That's hot'. 'That's hot' and sliving."
Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted she actually stole the phrase "That's hot" from her sister Nicky.
She confessed: "'That's hot' is something that my sister actually always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky."