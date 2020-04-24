Great news for Shortland Street fans - the production company has confirmed New Zealand's beloved serial drama will resume filming next week.

South Pacific Pictures confirmed in a statement: "In consultation with TVNZ, the decision has been made to go back into production following the guidelines set out by the Government for a return to work at level 3."

The statement says pre-production will resume next Tuesday, April 28, and filming will begin again on Thursday, April 30.

"South Pacific Pictures have put a plan in place that aims to ensure the safety of all those who work on the show when production resumes.

"Several non-studio based departments will continue to work from home, numbers of cast and crew able to film at any given time will be limited and strict hygiene regulations will continue to be utilised."

The production company says they will "uphold government guidelines" at all times while filming and producing the show.

South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin says: "Our absolute priority is to maintain the health and wellbeing of our cast and crew.

"We believe that by following the guidelines and regulations issued, and by maintaining our key workplace practices, we have created a safe working environment. We're looking forward to getting Shortland Street back up and running."

Under level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, production of Shortland St and South Pacific Picture's other shows were shut down in line with film production being considered non-essential business.

Shortland Street will continue to air three nights a week on TVNZ 2 for the meantime, according to South Pacific Pictures.

