A new app feature in music streaming service Spotify will allow artists to receive "tips" or donations to their chosen charity from fans to aid the fight against Covid-19.

Listeners can donate via the "Artist Fundraising Pick" feature, with the artist choosing whether to direct the proceeds to GoFundMe or themselves through Cash App or PayPal, according to the Independent UK.

As the live music industry comes to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic and countless artists are delaying their album releases, Spotify hopes the feature will allow struggling musicians to keep creating during lockdown.

"First and foremost, this feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands, or their crews, to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles," a blog post read.

"Given the urgency and impact of the Covid-19 crisis, we're working as quickly as we can to develop this new product and get it out to as many artists as possible. However, we've never built a fundraising feature like this before."

The post continued: "We consider this a first version that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community."

