New Bond film No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga originally wanted to make a film that took place in 007's mind during a torture scene in Spectre, according to the Independent UK.

READ MORE:

• British actor James Norton the favourite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

• Daniel Craig regrets not voicing concerns about James Bond scenes

• British actor James Norton the favourite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

• Coronavirus: James Bond fans ask for No Time To Die release to be delayed

Fukunaga told Interview Magazine: "I swear to God, I had an idea that this movie could all be taking place inside the villain's lair from the last film."

He explained that there was a scene in Spectre where a needle goes into Bond's head which is meant to make him forget everything, before he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb.

Advertisement

"And then he and Léa [Seydoux] blow up the place, and go on to save the day. I was like, 'What if everything up until the end of act two is all inside his head?"

MGM ultimately dismissed his pitch to make No Time to Die a film within a film - maybe a plot set in Bond's mind was too high-concept for the well-established franchise.

No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond. Seydoux, who repeats her role of Dr Madeline Swann in the film, was the first cast member to share her thoughts on the finished movie.

Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Jeffrey Wright also star.

The film's release has been pushed from April to November due to Covid-19.