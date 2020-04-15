Leonardo DiCaprio is giving one lucky fan a chance to be in a movie with him, to help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The 45-year-old actor is asking people to donate to the All In Challenge, with one lucky winner able to have a cameo in the new film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro.

Speaking in an Instagram video, he said: "We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever.

"That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance ... Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere."

For a chance to win, people must donate via allinchallenge.com, with funds going to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

The charity was launched on April 1, and in 72 hours, they had raised over $13 million to help families access food through this time.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has supported #AmericasFoodFund so far. In the first 72 hours, we raised over $13m to help Americans most affected by this crisis. Your support enables @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen to continue mobilising relief efforts to help those most in need. (sic)"