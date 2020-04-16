Australian actress Essie Davis quickly gives the impression she is as charming as her adored on-screen character.

Arguably Davis' most beloved role, Phyrne Fisher is the immaculately dressed detective in the TV show Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. The show, which ended in 2015, earned a cult-like following over its three seasons and was based on the novels by Kerry Greenwood.

The Australian series set in 1920s Melbourne has been adapted for the big screen. Miss Fisher brings her quick wit and beautiful costumes back for another whodunnit hurrah in the movie Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.

"It was beautiful to be reunited again," Davis tells TimeOut. She had begun our conversation by singing my name down the phone line.

Advertisement

The feature-length return of Miss Fisher is partly thanks to fans of the show, who crowd-funded A$250,000 in 48 hours on Kickstarter to help bring the movie to the big screen. So how did a feisty detective convince fans to dig deep in their pockets? Davis says it's Phyrne's spirit that appeals to audiences.

"She does whatever she wants. She loves men and she will sleep with them, and no one is going to force her to apologise for that," Davis says.

The character has been compared to a female James Bond, and Davis welcomes the comparison - believing that they do share similarities.

"She [Phyrne] believes that women should have the right to be the masters of their own body and their own lives," she adds.

The connection to Miss Fisher is so deep for some that Davis has had people tell her Phyrne saved their lives.

"It feels like a massive responsibility but I'm also deeply happy that she's important for that many people," says Davis.

The show is available on Netflix in New Zealand; fans of the series won't be disappointed by the movie, which picks up shortly after where the show left off.

"I love that in a feature there is an hour and a half to solve a murder...and the ability to cross continents to solve the mystery and follow the trails," Davis says.

Advertisement

The movie's stunning filming locations include Morocco and the Sahara Desert. The premise promises a wild ride: Miss Fisher seeks to unravel an ancient mystery complete with a curse, the disappearance of a tribe, and of course murder.



Davis' favourite costume in the movie is Miss Fisher's black and white safari outfit.

"It's not exactly SPF 50," laughs Davis, but she says it's an example of her character's glamorous yet practical styles, which she loves.

Given fan's enthusiasm for their beloved Phyrne Fisher, is the movie the last fans will see of their favourite character?

"Never say never," Davis says.

THE LOWDOWN

Who: Essie Davis

What: Star of Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

Where: Out now on video on demand platforms including Apple, Lightbox, Google Play and Sky.