You might laugh, you might cry and you might even feel transformed.

The good news is Hannah Gadsby has a new Netflix special coming. The bad news is we have to wait six weeks.

Gadsby's Douglas will drop on May 26.

READ MORE:

• Premium - The Great Gadsby - Hannah Gadsby's triumphant return after Nanette

• Premium - Review: Hannah Gadsby, Douglas

• Hannah Gadsby talks life after Nanette

• The problem with 'good men,' according to comedian Hannah Gadsby

Advertisement

Gadsby became a global sensation when her stand-up special Nanette was released on Netflix in 2018.

Nanette was hilarious, poignant and profound, a hybrid of stand-up and confessional, an emotional and bruising personal story about her experiences as a gay woman.

I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special "Douglas" will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it in your socially-distant calendars...then wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/qxYRAkwV7t — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) April 13, 2020

Gadsby was feted among the entertainment elite and by audiences who found her honest and raw style easy to connect with. She even stole the show at American awards ceremonies with her dry, spare and doe-eyed sense of humour.

Douglas is the show she toured with around the world in 2019. Netflix quickly snapped up the rights to film and stream it.

Gadsby's live performances of Douglas garnered great reviews, with The Guardian calling it "rich and entertaining" while Time said she "took a hammer to the patriarchy".

We can't wait.