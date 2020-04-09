Singer Pink has shared the nightmare she and her 3-year-old son went through after contracting coronavirus.

Speaking to Ellen on an isolation version of her show, Pink shared: "We're doing alright. We're doing OK this week."

"I don't even know what day it is but this is a better week than the last previous ones have been for our little household."

The singer also revealed how relieved she was that her son Jameson had been without a fever for two days.

The 40-year-old said her son fell ill first nearly a month ago, having a fever, stomach pains, diarrhoea, chest pains, a sore throat, as well as headaches.

When she called her doctor they informed her there wasn't much she could do except stay home.

"It was terrifying," she shared with Ellen.

Pink and her 3-year-old son. Photo / Instagram

Days later the singer also got sick, saying that at first she didn't think much of it because she wasn't running a fever.

However, things soon took a turn, when the asthmatic singer woke in the middle of the night unable to breathe, causing her to use a nebuliser.

"I couldn't function without [my inhaler] and that's when I started to get really scared," she said.

They could only access one test and the singer was confirmed to have the virus after taking the test.

"This is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she said welling up as she recalled watching her son vomit during severe chest pains.

"There's nothing you can do. You just ride it out, and we started to get better … slowly, slowly, slowly."

"It really is just a roller coaster … there's no rhyme or reason to this," she said. "At one point I was crying, praying … I thought they told us our kids were going to be okay."

She also noted that it is fair for Americans to be angry that they cannot also get tested.

"You should be angry that I can get a test and you can't," she said. "But being angry at me is not going to help anything … we should work together to try and change that."

She added, "Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test that they wouldn't take it. And if they say that, I'm calling bulls**t."

The singer also donated US$1 million to aide coronavirus relief funds.

