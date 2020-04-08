Virus challenge

In his latest hashtag challenge, US TV host Jimmy Fallon asked his followers to share the "supernatural abilities" they've gained during lockdown. These were the best responses:

1. I can start an argument with a single look.

2. I can make snacks disappear.

3. I can summon my teenagers instantly by changing the wi-fi password.

4. No one can get a hold of me even though I am home.

5. Stopping the microwave before it beeps because my husband is on a business call.

Out of the mouths of babes ...

"I spotted 5-year-old budding zoologist Ryan bothering a praying mantis on the deck, poking at it with a leaf, its front legs were raised in defence," writes a proud Mum. "Can you see it has a swollen abdomen Ryan?" I asked. "It looks like it is about to become a mummy, so be careful not to hurt it," I explained. Later that evening he was telling a family friend, "I found a praying mantis today. It was a female of the species." She asked how he knew it was female. "Well, it had a very large bottom and was showing signs of aggression," he said.

Can you help?

Photo / Supplied

These boxes, containing protective gear (gloves and coveralls) were delivered to the wrong address five days ago. The delivery label read Glenn Bentley, the customer, but at our address in Titirangi. We emailed and called Post Haste but have had no reply, so maybe Sideswipe can track down Glenn and put us in touch.

Advertisement

On yer bike, ma

Amanda tweets: "Just had a video chat with my mum. She made a few comments about the pandemic not being a reason to let oneself go and then offered to lend me her exercise bike, which I found a bit rude. I've already got plenty of things to hang my clothes on, thanks, mum!"

Lockdown limerick

At home due to Covid-19

Most widespread disease that we've seen

We'll stay out of trouble

Locked down in our bubble

And exit it slightly less lean

(J Colvin, a reader from Epsom)