Roseanne Barr has been widely criticised after she voiced her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic was a conspiracy to "get rid" of her generation.

The 67-year-old actor and comic claimed the respiratory disorder is being used to target "boomer ladies" to bring more cash into the state when they die.

Barr made the comments on a YouTube talk show hosted by US comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald.

"I think we're being forced to evolve...," Barr said.

"You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation.

"The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their - you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it away from people."

It is unclear who Barr believes is behind the alleged plot, or exactly how she thinks the government might profit from the death of boomers, but Macdonald was not concerned with the nuances of her argument.

Barr's comments were roundly ridiculed on social media, with one person summing up the feelings of many by tweeting: "there is something wrong with you ... stop talking crazy".

Others chimed in suggesting "she's losing it" and "she lost it a long time ago", while another Twitter user wondered if her outrageous takes might have contributed to her career taking a dive, with: "She wonders why she was fired from her show!"

This latest controversy comes after Barr had her eponymously titled sitcom axed by ABC in May 2018, after she likened former political adviser Valerie Jarrett to an "ape" on Twitter.

She also claimed she's using her time in isolation to "research and come up with the perfect lawsuit" in relation to the cancellation.

She explained it would be aimed broadly at Hollywood so she can "**** over everybody in the ****ing world over there."