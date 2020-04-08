The physical doors at Auckland's Academy cinema may be temporarily closed but its virtual doors have just swung wide open.

The arthouse treasure has just launched its very own streaming service, Academy On Demand, to bring a selection of carefully curated movies that's sure to satisfy the most demanding of local film fans.

If you're looking for something more esoteric, unusual or thoughtful than the average big-budget blockbuster then you're sure to find it among their whopping 69 movie launch line-up.



We're talking the likes of hugely acclaimed features such as Parasite, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Nicholas Cage's blood-splattered action-horror Mandy. You can also keep it Kiwi with local films such as Ant Timpson's crazed Come to Daddy and the powerful and challenging Waru, which centers around a tangi.

These and many, many others are all available to rent for 48 hours and will cost between $4.99 and $7.99.

Academy fans who depend on the Monthly Staff Picks to guide them will be pleased to know that much-loved feature will continue on Academy On Demand, as will the ever popular $5 Wednesday specials. If you're not sure what you feel like viewing, as well as searching through genres, you can also jump to descriptive categories like Female Focus, Documentary and Academy Curated.



"Even though our cinema venue is closed for now due to COVID-19 prevention, we're so pleased to reassure our loyal customers that Academy is going nowhere," Callum Freeman, Venue Manager at Academy Cinemas said. "With the lockdown currently in effect, we're thrilled to provide a quality selection of cinema for New Zealanders who want to see independent films and cinemas thrive, even from their own living rooms."

So pull the curtains, pop the corn and visit ondemand.academycinemas.co.nz.