Netflix has added a range of new popular kids titles to keep young Kiwis entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
Seventeen DreamWorks Animation films are now available for New Zealand subscribers including beloved movies such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon and Wallace & Grommit.
The 17 DreamWorks Animation films new to Netflix are: Bee Movie (2006), Flushed Away (2007), How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Madagascar (2005), Madagascar: Escape 2, Africa (2008), Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012), Megamind (2010), Over the Hedge (2006), Puss in Boots (2011), Rise of the Guardians (2012), Shark Tale (2004), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After (2010), Wallace & Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005).
Rival video on-demand streaming service Disney Plus has also added new content to cater to a captive audience as we near the end of the second week of lockdown.
A range of new Disneynature and National Geographic documentaries are now available, such as Elephant, which features Megan Markle's narration, and Dolphin Reef, narrated by Hollywood star Natalie Portman.