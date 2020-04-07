Netflix has added a range of new popular kids titles to keep young Kiwis entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Seventeen DreamWorks Animation films are now available for New Zealand subscribers including beloved movies such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon and Wallace & Grommit.

Good news for parents, families and big kids alike! Your favourite DreamWorks characters from movies including Madagascar, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots, and more are now available to stream on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/BzQEQ2mwlS — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) April 5, 2020

The 17 DreamWorks Animation films new to Netflix are: Bee Movie (2006), Flushed Away (2007), How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Madagascar (2005), Madagascar: Escape 2, Africa (2008), Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012), Megamind (2010), Over the Hedge (2006), Puss in Boots (2011), Rise of the Guardians (2012), Shark Tale (2004), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After (2010), Wallace & Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005).

Rival video on-demand streaming service Disney Plus has also added new content to cater to a captive audience as we near the end of the second week of lockdown.

A range of new Disneynature and National Geographic documentaries are now available, such as Elephant, which features Megan Markle's narration, and Dolphin Reef, narrated by Hollywood star Natalie Portman.