Actor and hard man Samuel L Jackson has gone viral for his explicit message to the world about Covid-19.

Jackson filmed himself delivering an important message to those who are flouting lockdown rules.

With a number of people around the globe struggling to understand what they can and cannot do in isolation, Jackson decided to spell it out for them in a typically Samuel L Jackson way.

Watch: Samuel L Jackson shares hilarious advice to fight coronavirus. Video / YouTube

Jackson read out a story titled Stay The F*** At Home - a sequel to Adam Mansbach's bestseller book for parents Go The F*** To Sleep.

The author contacted Jackson to ask him to reprise his role as the storyteller after his original reading back in 2011.

In the latest instalment, he advises everyone to stay home unless they need groceries.

"Stay the f*** at home. The rona is spreading, this s*** is no joke. It's no time to work or row," he read.

"The way you can fight it is simple my friends. Just stay the f*** at home.

"Now technically I'm not a doctor but mother f***er listen when I read a poem.

"So here I am, Sam f***en Jackson imploring you, keep your a** at home.

"If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f** at home.

"Mother f***er it's no time to gamble. look around you're not at a casino. Just stay the f*** at home as if your name was Trintin Quarantino.

"Sure, you can still see your friends. Use the mother fucking app on your phone.

"But unless you just ran out of groceries, please, stay the f*** at home.

"Thank you for doing your part to flatten the curve, because that mother f***er is steep. Now that you're home, please go the f*** to sleep."

Jackson's video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Viewers have praised Jackson for his blunt message, with some saying words might get through to "idiots".

"Truly, a man who grasps the situation. Let's put him in charge," one wrote.

Another said: "Finally some of the idiot's might understand it know. Well done Mr Jackson."