"We live in Bethlehem, Tauranga," writes Fraser. "Over a valley of homes, at a range of about 450m, there are a couple of paddocks, with accompanying animals of a bovine nature. The ownership of these paddocks seems to lie with an older gentleman who has a surfeit of lawnmower fuel, for he has spent several hours mowing the smiley faces seen here. I tried to communicate with a vuvuzela, but I think he was still running the mower. He didn't even see me waving the white towel. I still think he has the correct idea: he has certainly made us laugh."

Write a comic verse ... no stress

Rob McCall of Mt Wellington writes: "My neighbour Jenny, a retired English teacher, set me a challenge, to write a limerick, the subject matter was up to me. So, I chose the coronavirus crisis. So she came up with this.

A dear old scholar named Cyrus

Caught the Covid-19 virus

When toilet paper ran dry

With a very sad sigh

He was forced to wipe with papyrus

My best effort (a poor one after hers!)

On this Donald Trump's not been vague

It's more the 'flu than the plague

Now I've hobbled it down to size,

I should get the Nobel prize,

Do I pick it up at The Hague?

When they can walk past but can't come in ... Seen on footpath, Mt Eden.

Trump on the level

"I know South Korea better than anybody," Donald Trump declared, deflecting a question from a reporter about the United States' Covid-19 testing capabilities. "It's a very tight — do you know how many people are in Seoul? Do you know how big the city of Seoul is — 38 million people. That's bigger than anything we have." But Seoul's population is 9.9 million, but 38 million is an oddly specific number, thought some guy on Twitter ... *quick Google* ... ah, Wikipedia reckons Seoul is 38m above sea level ... that explains it.