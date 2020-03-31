Dolly Parton is to read bedtime stories for kids.

The 9 To 5 hitmaker has partnered with her Imagination Library for a 10-week series titled Goodnight with Dolly, which will focus on "comforting and reassuring children" forced to stay in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honour for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."

Parton will read from a number of popular books including The Little Engine That Could, There's a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake and Llama Llama Red Pajama. The country singer will also read stories such as I Am a Rainbow, Pass It On, Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon and Coat of Many Colours.

"Goodnight With Dolly" Coming April 2! @DollyParton and @DollysLibrary are excited to present a new weekly read-aloud video series with the #BookLady pic.twitter.com/1adtJUs3cd — Imagination Library (@dollyslibrary) March 30, 2020

The new series - titled The Book Lady - will premiere on April 2 starting at 7pm EST each Thursday. It will be available via Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels.

There will be no charge for families but Parton and its organisers are urging people to pass on and spread "the message of love and keep hope alive because we are all together, you and I".

Parton's documentary titled The Library That Dolly Built, which was made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the founding of The Imagination Library, was due to be released on April 2 but it has now been rescheduled for September 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film's release, Parton said: "Although it was the right thing to do, postponing the screening of our documentary was a disappointment. So many of our Imagination Library affiliates had organised events around the nationwide screenings, however things do have a way of working out so the documentary will still have its day."