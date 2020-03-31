Students in Wellington have found a creative way to stay entertained during New Zealand's four-week lock-in by creating an 'isolation party' in the Massey University halls of residence.

Louis Davis shared video of the students dancing outside their rooms two metres apart, or through their windows, in a video on social media platform Tik Tok which has had over 360,000 views.

Davis told TVNZ the routine was to keep up morale in trying times, and also to celebrate a residential assistant's birthday.

The video was 'liked' more than 68,000 times on Tik Tok with many users loving the Massey spirit.

"Love our country, wish I was at that party," said one.

"This is sick, I love NZ and how amazing people are doing stuff like this in lockdown," posted another.

The Covid-19 coronavirus — and the associated social distancing that nearly everyone on the planet is being encouraged to practice — created a worldwide trend of 'balcony concerts' which started in Italy in mid-March.

Here are some of the best videos.

People of Siena, Italy sing a song Viva la nostra Siena (hooray for our Siena) together, from their windows to raise their spirits during the Italian #COVID19 lockdown

There were also more upbeat performances — including one from a DJ in the city of Palermo who took to his balcony with his equipment to keep the positive energy flowing.

Scenes like this from Italy fill me with so much joy and hopefulness. Here is a DJ in Palermo playing a set for the whole neighborhood...music does unite! 🎶



Scenes like this from Italy fill me with so much joy and hopefulness. Here is a DJ in Palermo playing a set for the whole neighborhood...music does unite!