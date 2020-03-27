Hollywood star Evangeline Lilly has apologised for her "insensitive" coronavirus comments.

Lilly, who appeared in Sir Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy, superherop flick Ant-Man and TV show Lost, came under fire earlier this month when she took to Instagram to insist she would not be following social distancing and self-isolation guidelines because she didn't want to lose her "freedom".

But now she's issued a "sincere and heartfelt apology" for her comments, which were made before the "small community" where she lives began to seriously limit the number of people allowed at gatherings.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.

"At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.





"Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY."

The 40-year-old went on to apologise to those who have been directly affected by the virus, as well as those who are concerned about the "very real threat" of losing loved ones.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria."

Lilly said her original statements were made out of fear, and said she was convinced to look at the bigger picture by a friend.

She made them after revealing she had taken her two young children to gymnastics club.

When fans asked why she wasn't self-isolating, the actress dismissed coronavirus as "the flu", and said she felt "unnerved" by the government trying to keep her in her home.

Lilly's Lost co-star Maggie Grace told the actress to "rethink" her stance and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner suggested Evangeline was being "f***ing stupid".

