Miley Cyrus says she stopped attending church because of how her gay friends were treated.

The singer has launched an online show called Bright Minds to entertain her fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

She discussed spirituality and religion with Hailey Bieber.

READ MORE:

• Miley Cyrus 'didn't wear a bikini for two years' after infamous VMAs performance

• Liam Hemsworth breaks silence over Miley Cyrus split

• Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' divorce is close to being finalised

• Coronavirus: Miley Cyrus launches Instagram show to 'spread hope'

Advertisement

"I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult, that doesn't have to be aligned [with a church] the way that it was when I was brought up," she says.

"I was also brought up in a church in Tennessee...in the nineties," she adds.

"It was a less accepting time," the singer explains.

Cyrus goes on to say why she left her church and says she grew up with gay friends who weren't accepted by the religious community she was in.

"They were being sent to conversion therapy, and I had a really hard time with that."

The 27-year-old identifies as pansexual. She told Bieber she found it difficult to navigate her own spirituality and religious beliefs when she was coming to terms with her sexuality.

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber are both dedicated Christians.

Cyrus continued: "So I think now you [Hailey Bieber] telling me that I'm allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality."

Advertisement

The Slide Away singer split from her husband Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage.

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Cyrus launched her show Bright Minded: Live With Miley in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and her guests so far have included her therapist and Demi Lovato.

She hosts her show on Instagram Live.