Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner seems to have called out Evangeline Lilly on Instagram Live, days after the 40-year-old Ant-Man and the Wasp actress took a controversial stand against social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pregnant star, 24, urged people to "stay inside" in the clip alongside husband Joe Jonas, according to the New York Post.

"Don't be f***ing stupid. Even if you count your 'freedom' over … your health."

It comes after Lilly shared a post last week about life going on "#businessasusual" as she dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp, who "all washed their hands before going in".

The Lost actress, who lives with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia, responded to fans' concerns later on.

"I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," Lilly wrote at the time.

Although Turner didn't mention Lilly by name, she explained that without taking precautions "you could be infecting other people".

"Stay inside, guys. It's not cool, it's not big, and it's not clever," she said, then adding, "And that's the tea."