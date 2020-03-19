By RNZ

The New Zealand and Australian music industries are uniting to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves come after a number of local musicians had to cancel overseas tours at the last minute because of Covid-19.

Thirteen New Zealand acts were scheduled to play at South by Southwest (SXSW), a huge music industry conference in Austin, Texas.

Acts including Nadia Reid, Tami Neilson, and Yumi Zouma, who have all released albums in the past few weeks, could have greatly benefited from the international meetings and showcases that SXSW facilitates.

Reid and Neilson have also had to cancel their European tours while Fat Freddy's Drop had to cut their European tour short after one show.

Alt-pop four-piece Yumi Zouma also only played one show in the US before heading home on Saturday.

A website set up for New Zealand and Australian artists to register their cancelled their gigs, I Lost My Gig, has a current tally of $47 million in lost revenue. They're encouraging those who've been affected by the virus to add themselves to a playlist which now features local acts JessB, the Naked and the Famous, and Tami Neilson.

APRA / AMCOS NZ, which represents a large number of New Zealand songwriters and composers, has set up a New Zealand specific page and is encouraging people to share their stories with them.

APRA NZ said in a statement live performers, production crews, managers, self-employed and part-time workers, venue owners, and many other contractors were facing "a unique level of disruption and uncertainty."

"All of us want to acknowledge the gravity of this situation, but without panic. There are many developments yet to come and every day will bring something new," APRA said.

"As we put our heads together to look forward and work on solutions, please remember that music and art in all its forms can be incredibly helpful and healing in a time like this.

"Listen to your favourite music, and reward those artists by buying merchandise, records, streams, tickets to local shows that are still going ahead (if you are well), making donations, and encouraging others to do the same."

APRA / AMCOS NZ spokesperson Lydia Jenkin said the effects of Covid-19 on artists would not be known for some time yet.

"We're certainly aiming for 'business as usual' at the moment, but (like everyone else) there will certainly be impacts on our clients, customers, and members.

"We're very conscious of the heavy impact that cancellations of festivals, tours, and events are already having, and continue to have on members, as well as the likely impacts on venues, and on artists who play in local bars/cafes etc."