Gal Gadot's attempt to cheer up Coronavirus isolationists has backfired.

After the Wonder Woman star wrangled her celebrity friends into singing a rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine', social media users slammed the actress as to why they couldn't send money instead.

The video featured Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell and other Hollywood stars performing the song.

"We are in this together, we will get through it together," she captioned the video.

"Let's imagine together. Sing with us."

Unfortunately, her attempt at a morale boost did not go down well.

Jimmy Fallon and Natalie Portman both starred in the video. Photo / Instagram

"Imagine no possessions,' sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world," scoffed one Instagram user.

"BOO, donate if you really care about the world," wrote another.

"No one wants to see #GalGadot singing with the rich as I understand the intentions were probably well. We want to see the people who have power and wealth give back in times of need as a lot of us can only do the small things," wrote another.

It was reportedly recorded on day six of her own quarantine and was inspired by a clip of a trumpet player in Italy performing the song from his balcony.