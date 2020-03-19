"This is the hand sanitiser that I keep in my car. It consists of one empty ice-cream container/ basin, one 2 litre bottle of water/ tap, one piece of hand soap in soap- container, one hand towel, washable, of which I have several. All kept in a jute shopping bag. For all those times when you go from one public place to another, without having to return home to wash your hands each time."

Pandemic thoughts

1. "Can't stop thinking about the unspoken victims of social distancing: the horrible teens who've just discovered pashing and alcopops and now need to spend a month locked indoors with their parents," tweets Marie Le Conte.

2. "Now is the time for banks to get rid of cash because of all the things you can wash or wipe down to get rid of any diseases, cash is the one thing that never gets washed," writes Rex Nathan. "So just imagine the contamination being passed around regularly through cash handling."

3. Shelley Leong noticed that cars at the traffic lights were all 2-3 metres apart — practising social distancing. "One of the guys quickly quipped: "Yeah, They're worried about catching Car Owner virus." Badum tish.

4. Jamie Morton tweets: "Guy at the local service station complaining about bail-out cash going to beneficiaries. Old lady in queue behind him: "You might be one soon."

I'm no languagist, but I think this Glenfield business is a florist.

They're a vacant lot

The picture of a car strewn across two disabled parks in Tuesday's Sideswipe reminded Rod Lyons of an incident in the Carolinas many moons ago. "We pulled up in the parking area of a lighthouse just after 5pm and parked in a similarly careless manner across two spaces. There was not a soul or car in sight. I went up to the notice board and found I was too late to view the lighthouse so strolled around it so I could see it from all angles taking no more than 10 minutes only to return to find an infringement notice for $8. Still not a soul in sight!"