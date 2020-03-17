Lady Gaga has stripped down for a truly peculiar photoshoot for Paper magazine.

The Shallow singer is seen naked on the cover of the latest issue of the fashion and culture magazine but hooked up to a series of wires and cables like an android.

The shoot was in honour of the release of the upcoming April 10 release of Chromatica, her sixth studio album.

According to the writer who covered the story for Paper, Gaga had no qualms about posing in her birthday suit.

"I consent to being nude with everyone in this room," she reportedly told the crew on set of the shoot, before taking off a custom Versace robe. "I believe we're making art, this isn't pornography."

The cover showed Gaga attached to a machine like an android. Photo / Supplied

In another image, the star posed for a futuristic shoot in a green Balenciaga dress on top of an armoured horse.

During the interview, Gaga explained why she decided against posing in haute couture, saying she was going in a "more f***ed-up" direction, where looks "don't need to go together" but "just [need] to be more upsetting".

The singer also opened up about what inspired her latest album.

"I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments," she said.

"And by the way, I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm all healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days."