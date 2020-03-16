American rock band The National are the latest to reschedule their tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National along with Solid Entertainment have pushed their shows to December, according to a statement released today.

The shows due to take place on April 3 and 4 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre have been moved to Auckland's Civic Theatre on December 7 and 8.

Indie rock singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will join The National on all dates.

The band said in a statement that the outbreak had led to a challenging few weeks.

"We have been monitoring the situation daily with our management and promoter partners. The recent rulings on international travel, the need to self-isolate and to cancel events of over 500 people have unfortunately made postponement of our shows the best present outcome.

Phoebe Bridgers will join The National on tour later in the year. Photo / Supplied

"We have a responsibility to our dedicated audiences, to our amazing crew, to our families at home, and to ourselves to take precautions in the interest of health and safety.

"For these reasons, we are moving our New Zealand and Australian performances with Phoebe Bridgers into December. We look forward very much to seeing you all at the end of the year."

It comes after a string of cancellations facing Kiwi concert-goers. Wellington's Homegrown music festival has been postponed until later in the year.

American folk-punk band Violent Femmes' Wellington and Auckland shows have also been postponed, as has Grammy award-winning Canadian Singer Alanis Morisette's upcoming New Zealand concert.