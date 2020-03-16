Want to own the jacket Six60 frontman Matiu Walters wore at their sold-out Western Springs gig last month? Or some of the band's instruments?

They're among items the best-selling group is auctioning through TradeMe to raise money for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre.

New Zealand's only music therapy centre, it uses music to promote the growth and wellbeing of children and adults with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, dementia and mental health diagnoses.

Founded in 2004 by musician Hinewehi Mohi and named for her daughter, Hineraukatauri, who has severe cerebral palsy, the centre helps more than 360 clients from Hawke's Bay north each week.

Walters said the band had wanted to help the centre since Mohi made them aware of its work.

"Hopefully auctioning off some of our memorabilia can help continue the great work the centre is doing."

Mohi said: "Six60 are the biggest band in Aotearoa and we're thrilled they support the work we do at Raukatauri. They understand how powerful music is, particularly for those with immense physical, emotional and psychological challenges to connect with others and express themselves through music."

Each item of Six60 memorabilia went live with starting price of - you guessed it - $6.60.

Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters shows off the message on his jacket, Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō - Don't Forget Your Roots, at the band's sellout Western Springs gig. Photo / Georgia Versey

At time of writing, bidding on Walters' jacket had reached $700. Interest in one of Ji Fraser's guitar had forced the price to more than $1800.

Check out the auction at trade.me/six60auctions