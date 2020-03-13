Ben Affleck was on Harvey Weinstein "red flag list", recently unsealed court documents reveal.

The disgraced Hollywood producer reportedly kept a list of names of people he was concerned that would talk to journalists about his sexual conduct with women.

The Dark Knight actor's name was on the list.

That list was part of about 1000 pages of documents that were unsealed at the New York City criminal courthouse ahead of Weinstein sentencing earlier this week.

The list contains about 70 names of people Harvey Weinstein was worried about, including Ben Affleck. Photo / Getty Images

The document was reportedly brought up during the seven-week trial, but the only name revealed during the time was one of Weinstein accusers, Annabella Sciorra.

It can now be revealed that the list includes about 70 names, in addition to accusers Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony and Rowena Chiu.

Also on the list are former Weinstein Company exec Irwin Reiter; Weinstein former assistant and Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland; and producers Megan Ellison, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum and Jennifer Todd.

Ben Affleck rose to stardom with the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting", which was released by Weinstein former company, Miramax.

Weinstein was this week sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, a sight the disgraced Hollywood mogul's multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.