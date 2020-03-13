Could March be a month of double wedding celebrations for Paul Henry?

Hot on the heels of Spy reporting the nuptials of Henry's daughter Bella in Mangawhai, the Father of the Bride himself is to marry long-term friend Diane Foreman.

Paul Henry and Diane Foreman arrive at Auckland International Airport to fly first class to London in 2009. Photo / File

It's understood the ceremony will be held at the couple's Remuera property this weekend.

Foreman's ex-lover Don Brash told the Herald he won't be attending the wedding.

"Diane phoned to tell me about the wedding which was very gracious of her, I appreciated that."

The former Act leader said he harboured no ill feeling towards Henry.

"We didn't discuss the details of the wedding but I like Paul and I like Diane and I think they will make a great couple. I wish them both well," Brash said.

Neither Henry nor Foreman would comment. The pair famously dated a decade ago, but anything more than a very close friendship has been kept away from media since.

Last June, Spy reported the former broadcaster and Rich Lister enjoyed a reunion in Monte Carlo.

Whilst there, they dined with EY World Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Zuru billionaire Nick Mowbray and his family, before the black-tie gala awards.

Foreman, 59, won World Entrepreneur of the Year a decade ago in the high-rolling principality and has since been a judge on the global panel.

Henry, also 59, now splits his time between Palm Springs in California and time on his boat named after his late mother Olive which he intends to use around New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands this year.

Last December Henry told Spy he was feverishly turning down major TV offers - but did admit a couple of minor ones had come along lately that have piqued his interest.

News of Paul Henry's match comes after his daughter Bella tied the knot in Mangawhai. Photo / File

In 2015, Henry presided over Foreman's last book launch, In the Arena, in Auckland, where he described his friend as one of the hardest-working people he'd ever met, noting her many successes in business and life.

At Sir Michael Hill's book launch in Parnell last November, which Henry also presided over, the pair looked as close as ever, but declined a photo together for Spy.

Foreman was previously married to Captain of Industry Bill Foreman and went on to found her own mega successful business, Emerald Group.

The wedding comes after Bella Henry's marriage to Julyan Collett. The newlyweds first met when Bella was just 16, when the pair were employed to do promotional work for Foreman's icecream company.