Riverdale, the Netflix series that stars Kiwi actor KJ Apa, has shut down production following a team member coming in contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Warner Brothers confirmed that the production for the fourth season is currently suspended.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19," a Warner Brothers spokesperson said.

"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

A TV spokesperson said in a statement: "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.

"The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

Apa (Archie Andrews) is one of the main characters on the show along with Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge).

The Kiwi actor has been busy in the US promoting the inspiring new romantic musical film he stars in, I Still Believe, which is now screening in New Zealand cinemas.

On Sunday he was pictured, along with his fellow Riverdale co-star, on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles.