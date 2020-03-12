Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly made the decision to postpone their wedding in Japan due to coronavirus fears.

The couple, who have recently announced they are expecting a baby together, were planning a destination wedding in Japan sometime over the next few months.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests," a source told People magazine, adding that "Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant".

"They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

Advertisement

The same source says the couple is now waiting to see what happens over the next few months and they have not discarded the possibility of getting married in the US instead.

READ MORE:

• 'I would have said no': Katy Perry's Teenage Dream turns into nightmare

• Pregnant Katy Perry stuns at bushfire relief concert in Australia

• Katy Perry's pregnancy: Parents avoiding physical contact to protect from coronavirus spread

• Katy Perry pregnant: Baby on the way for her and Orlando Bloom

Perry had previously told Stellar Magazine her wedding to Bloom is more than a party.

"Orlando and I are united with our approach," she said.

"It's not about the party. It's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self."

The singer recently announced her pregnancy in her latest music video.

It will be Bloom's second child, as he shares 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.