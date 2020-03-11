Sophia and Mikaere's penthouse apartment from the 2019 season of The Block is on the market again, after it was finally sold in September last year.

The property, which failed to sell during the live auction, has just been listed by Custom Residential with an open home planned for this Sunday.

On the Custom Residential website, the property is described as: "Positioned high on the ridge and heralding spectacular 360 degree views south, west and north to the city, this penthouse residence has been crafted with an edge found in the most fabulous of city fringe homes."

It boasts views of Eden Park and of Auckland City. Photo / Custom Residential

The Kingsland apartment at 5/516 New North Rd dramatically was unable to sell during the show's live auction. Failing to meet the reserve and being passed into negotiation.

It eventually went for $1.6 million in September 2019 through Ray White.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment boasts views of Eden Park and of the Sky Tower.