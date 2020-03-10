Billie Eilish has spoken out against the criticism she gets for choosing not to show her body in a video played during her world tour.

It comes after Eilish admitted she felt "very hated recently" while onstage accepting a Brit award.

The 18-year-old singer lowers herself into black water and is seen removing her top in a video clip of the interlude, The Guardian reports.

She launched into a powerful speech about the criticism she receives.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.

Eilish is known for wearing loose clothing.

"If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I am a slut.

Billie Eilish has addressed the criticism she gets with a video played during her concert. Photo / AP
"If I wear more, or if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?" she says.

The Grammy-award winner has spoken out against the criticism she gets for her outfit choices before.

Last year the star told V Magazine: "I wear what I want to wear. But of course, everyone sees it as 'she's saying no to being sexualised' and 'she's saying no to being the stereotypical female'."

She added: "I don't like that there's this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that [may not] want to [dress like me]."

