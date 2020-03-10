Harry Styles fans may be in for a treat after a tour promoter dropped mysterious clues that the singer could be stopping by New Zealand and Australia for his Love On Tour.

Australia and New Zealand promoter Live Nation shared Tweet, posting a link to website tasteslikestrawberries.com, which is coincidentally the first lyric of the former One Direction member's song Watermelon Sugar.

The post also has a white circle with a hand, which is similar to Styles' album artwork along with the white font used.

The website link takes followers to a countdown webpage, along with asking people to fill out a form with their name, email address and country (New Zealand or Australia).

Styles' Love On Tour starts this year on April 15 in the UK and continues on to Europe in May, North America in June and Mexico in October.