Country legend Dolly Parton has revealed a secret ambition - to return to the cover of men's magazine Playboy.

The Grammy Award winner was appearing on 60 Minutes Australia when she was met with a cheeky question about her possible retirement age.

"Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74," she replied. "I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

"See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it, I don't know if they will... if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Parton turned 74 in January this year and if Playboy took her up on her generous offer (and they would be mad not to) she would be the oldest woman to grace the cover since Jane Seymour, who was 67 when she posed in 2018.

Dolly's 1978 Playboy cover. Photo / Supplied

She last appeared in 1978, when she was 32, and wore sequined pink cuffs and collar, a white bow tie, a low-cut black corset top and a pair of the iconic black bunny ears.

Parton did break with tradition when she posed, refusing to go nude.

Parton said that doing "the whole dirty deal" was "so totally not me".

She told a US radio station: "I wasn't naked; all you saw was me in my bunny suit, with my boobs sticking out a little. I wouldn't do a layout. I'm not that brave, nor do I look that good!"

Dolly Parton in November 2019. Photo / Getty

The stance is in keeping with Parton's long struggle for equality for women, though she refuses to call herself a feminist.

Her 1980s anthem 9 to 5 highlights workplace gender inequality and Parton has said its message is still relevant today.

She cited the gender pay gap at the #MeToo movement as evidence the song was still vital today, telling the Mirror in 2018: "We've got the same problems then as you have now. We should treat each other with respect."

If Dolly does appear in Playboy again, she's ready to dust off the sequins and climb into the same outfit.

"I could probably use it," she said. "Boobs are still the same!"