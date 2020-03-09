UK comic Russell Brand has cancelled a sold-out Australian show over coronavirus contamination fears.
The announcement came after a woman who attended Perth Concert Hall over the weekend tested positive to the illness – marking the fifth case of the virus in Western Australia.
Brand was due to perform at the same venue last night.
Tweeting the news, Brand said: "We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you.
"My apologies, I hope I see you soon."
But one user implied it was a drastic move.
"That's BS," they wrote. "There is zero evidence that COVID is loose in Perth as yet – unfounded panic is far more harmful than the disease."
Brand is expected to peform in Adelaide tomorrow and is due in New Zealand for a run of four shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch starting on Saturday.