Katy Perry, who revealed last week she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, is mourning the loss of her paternal grandparent, Ann Hudson, who died on Monday.

Katy tweeted a link to a coral version of Deep Peace and wrote: "a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. Ann Pearl Hudson. (sic)"

The 35-year-old star shared a longer tribute on Instagram, when she remembered her "sweet" grandma for her quick wit, great fashion sense and love of wine.

She wrote alongside a selection of images featuring her elderly relative: "I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.

"If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include "are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!" There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally."

The Dark Horse singer credited her grandma for contributing to her becoming the person she is today.

She said: "A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did.

"Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love.

"Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.

"She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls.

"She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.

"When my whit comes out, that's Ann.

"When my authenticity comes out, that's Ann.

"When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that's Ann.

"When my fighter spirit comes out, that's Ann.

"When my style comes out, that's Ann.

"May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them (sic)"