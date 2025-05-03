I can’t go past Crave in Morningside. They’re super busy and it’s fully a testament to their yummy kai. The chili scrambled eggs are awesome! If they’re too full, then Besties in St Kevins has a yummy chili eggs too.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ghost St Kitchen down the bottom of town has epically delicious, unique, reimagined Beijing-inspired kai.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I love taking visitors out to Arataki Visitor Centre. The walks are easy and short but beautiful and show off the glory of the Waitākere ranges. The visitors’ centre is conservation-focused and has a bunch of super-interesting stories and facts from locals through history.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The bar people at Caretaker are creative, fantastic to chat to and make the very best cocktails.Highly recommended.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m currently performing in Smashed: The Nightcap in the Speigeltent in Aotea Square and have rediscovered just how incredible Remedy Cafe’s coffee is.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m not much of fish and chips fan, being gluten-free, but I’m always on the lookout for yummy GF pasta. Pici in St Kevins Arcade has fantastic GF pasta options and is Māori owned as a bonus.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I can’t say just one so I’m offering up Te Kōpuke (Mt St John), Māngere Mountain and also of course the fantastic hikes and super loud Kākā of Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

Favourite venue for a gig?

I have to say the Speigeltent in Aotea Square is a freaking awesome venue and should be permanently installed somewhere. Failing that, when Ellerslie Arts opens it’s going to be the hottest place to see fresh new art.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’ve recently got amazing deals at both Little Tatty’s in Ponsonby and SaveMart in Manukau so I feel like there is room for both ends of the spectrum in second-hand shopping.

See Eve Gordon in The Dust Palace’s HAUS of YOLO, on May 15–18 (Ellerslie Arts, Auckland), May 23 (Turner Centre, Kerikeri) and May 30 (Toitoi, Hastings). https://www.thedustpalace.co.nz/