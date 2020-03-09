James Bond is confronted by women he has harassed in the workplace in the new film No Time To Die, one of the stars has said.

The womanising character's behaviour towards his female colleagues is questioned in the context of the MeToo age, according to Lashana Lynch, who plays a new spy, Nomi.

Lynch, 32, admitted she would have felt "uncomfortable" playing a traditional "Bond girl", and No Time To Die has updated the franchise's view towards women for a more equal age.

She told the Sunday Times Magazine: "I was more concerned as to how Nomi holds her own in a male-dominated space. And it's exciting to see Bond try to be his normal self among women of a 2020 mindset."

The reaction to him is what's important. You see how women like Nomi have to deal with men like him in the workplace."

Last year, there were rumours that Nomi would be the new 007, taking the title from her older colleague.

Lashana Lynch says No Time To Die goes for a modern take on the "Bond girl". Photo / Getty Images

"I'm really glad that conversation's happening," said Lynch. "Because black women have very rarely in cinema been given the opportunity to be in power."

Hosting the US TV comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend, Daniel Craig confirmed that No Time To Die was his final Bond film, meaning a replacement will be needed soon."But it's going to be one of the best," he said.

"Because we got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag come to help with some of the dialogue."

In a nod to Fleabag's breaking of the fourth wall, Craig added: "It's not going to be that different. Every so often I will turn to the camera and I will say: 'The name's Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?"'