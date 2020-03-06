Rapper Pop Smoke has been laid to rest in Brooklyn.

The 20-year-old died after being shot during an alleged home invasion in the hills above Hollywood last month.

Hundreds of fans yesterday lined streets to pay their respects to the star - real name Bashar Barakah Jackson.

A white horse-drawn carriage led a procession and Smoke's song Invincible was blasted from speakers as fans celebrated his life by dancing and popping champagne.

Advertisement

The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Smoke was considered one of the rising stars of New York City's music scene.

50 Cent announced this week that he was going to executive produce the star's posthumous album.