James Bond fans have penned an open letter to the film's studios to delay the release of No Time To Die in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 25th Bond film is due for release on April 3 in the UK, and founders from two fan sites, MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, have asked for the release to be pushed back, the BBC reports.

James Page, the co-founder of MI6 Confidential and David Leagh, founder of The James Bond Dossier, wrote in the letter: "It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules."

The letter was titled No Time For Indecision and was addressed to EON, MGM, and Universal.

The letter continued: "With a month to go before No Time To Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States.

"Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, 'how safe do you feel?'"

The Bond fans wrote the world premiere, which will attract thousands of fans and several international celebrities and guests, should also be postponed.

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's last James Bond film. Photo / Getty Images

"Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience.

"This is not the type of publicity anyone wants."

"The health and wellbeing of fans around the world, and their families, is more important.

"We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and will only help the box-office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah."

Coronavirus has already forced the cancellation of major film events.

The Beijing premiere of the No Time To Die was cancelled and a portion of the publicity tour was postponed, the Washington Post reports.

Disney also delayed the Chinese cinematic release of the live-action remake of Mulan, which is released in cinemas on March 26 in New Zealand.

• No Time To Die is scheduled for release in New Zealand cinemas on April 9.