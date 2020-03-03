Panic unravels loo paper

Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves in New Zealand as coronavirus over-preparers stock up, but reports circulating around Japan say there the toilet-tissue effect of a possible pandemic has gone next level there, with people stealing loo paper from public lavatories.The news comes just days after panic-buying of toilet paper swept through Japan, following a false rumour that stocks were going to run out. As stores sold out of toilet paper, manufacturers released photos showing warehouses full of stock to allay public fears over a a bog-roll shortage. Signs asking people to refrain from taking toilet paper from loos are now popping up, with one sign posted on social media saying people need to ask to borrow a roll of toilet paper from store staff, reminding them that it must be returned afterwards.

Severed thumbs-up

Yuri Vinogradov lost a thumb in a circular saw-based accident three months ago and has stored the severed digit in his freezer since. The 53-year-old had hoped it might be sewn back on, but due to his diabetes, doctors advised against it. Presumably desperate to put the frozen thumb to some use, Yuri decided to see if it could still be used to unlock his phone. The initial attempt proved unsuccessful, so he thawed the thumb in warm water, which seemingly worked. In 2016, Professor Anil Jain, of Michigan State University, was asked by police to unlock a dead man's phone because it contained potentially useful evidence. He told investigators using the dead man's actual finger wouldn't work because an electrical circuit was required to unlock the phone. However tech experts that Ladbible.com spoke to explained there were more than half a dozen technologies that various devices employed to read prints, some of them would work in this scenario, others not so much.

"Dave Gallaher, captain of the 'Original All Blacks' in 1905-06, posthumously crowned King of Auckland, City of Cones," writes a reader.

Raising minimum wage chokes restaurants

In the US they found that when the minimum wage went up, mediocre restaurants closed. A US$1 increase in minimum wage makes it 10 per cent more likely a restaurant with 3.5 stars on Yelp will close, but it has no impact on a restaurant with a five-star rating.