NZ's very own Banksy? Spotted in Orewa, Auckland. "Bet you thought these phoneboxes would be around forever? Call your parents".

Fessing up to biggest work mistakes

1. I left a cell in a spreadsheet empty instead of inserting a "1". This led to $8 million being spent drilling an oil well in the North Sea that shouldn't have been drilled.

2. Night editing a paper I let an ad-feature for Volvo slip through in which every mention of the carmaker's name had been autocorrected to vulva.

3. I once started a fire when giving a fire safety lecture to my staff team.

4.I once tried to print a large document 180,000 times which lead to both me and the printers having a meltdown, it took IT hours to solve.

5. I once emailed the CEO of a FTSE100 corporation to tell him I'd be home at seven, I'd pick up some pasta on the way, and that I loved him.

6. When I worked in an art gallery I unpacked a load of enormous framed photographs in a panic because my scary boss said he wanted them ready to hang by the time he got there. I used a knife to open the boxes and when he arrived we realised I'd slashed the photographs as well.

NZ's very own Banksy? Spotted in Orewa, Auckland. "Bet you thought these phoneboxes would be around forever? Call your parents". Photo / Supplied

Hop to it for bus users!

A reader writes: "I feel for the woman whose offspring turned 16. I nearly went mad trying to get the application for Student rate on the Auckland Transport Hop card.

"Further to this, for a whole year the superette at 326 Great North Rd, which was an easy place to do a quick top up before you caught the bus, has been waiting to get AT to renew their Hop card rights.

"This is so handy to a major bus stop and Unitec and nice for anyone hoping to quickly catch a bus and not wanting to use a machine 200m away up the stairs at the train station. Do they want us to use public transport or not?"