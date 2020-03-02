NZ's very own Banksy? Spotted in Orewa, Auckland. "Bet you thought these phoneboxes would be around forever? Call your parents".
Fessing up to biggest work mistakes
1. I left a cell in a spreadsheet empty instead of inserting a "1". This led to $8 million being spent drilling an oil well in the North Sea that shouldn't have been drilled.
2. Night editing a paper I let an ad-feature for Volvo slip through in which every mention of the carmaker's name had been autocorrected to vulva.
3. I once started a fire when giving a fire safety lecture to my staff team.
4.I once tried to print a large document 180,000 times which lead to both me and the printers having a meltdown, it took IT hours to solve.
5. I once emailed the CEO of a FTSE100 corporation to tell him I'd be home at seven, I'd pick up some pasta on the way, and that I loved him.
6. When I worked in an art gallery I unpacked a load of enormous framed photographs in a panic because my scary boss said he wanted them ready to hang by the time he got there. I used a knife to open the boxes and when he arrived we realised I'd slashed the photographs as well.
Hop to it for bus users!
A reader writes: "I feel for the woman whose offspring turned 16. I nearly went mad trying to get the application for Student rate on the Auckland Transport Hop card.
"Further to this, for a whole year the superette at 326 Great North Rd, which was an easy place to do a quick top up before you caught the bus, has been waiting to get AT to renew their Hop card rights.
"This is so handy to a major bus stop and Unitec and nice for anyone hoping to quickly catch a bus and not wanting to use a machine 200m away up the stairs at the train station. Do they want us to use public transport or not?"