Jennifer Lopez has expressed the disappointment she felt after her performance in Hustlers failed to land her an Oscar nomination.

The actress spoke about her role in Hustlers with Oprah Winfrey onstage during the Los Angeles date of Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it," she told Winfrey, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She went on to say the positive reviews of her performance got her hopes up.

"There were so many articles, I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen, if it doesn't you're crazy'.

Jennifer Lopez achieved critical acclaim for her role as Ramona in Hustlers. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm reading all these articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like 'Ouch', it was a little bit of a letdown."

She says she had to "re-examine" her thinking and concentrate on her other career successes, like her Superbowl halftime show alongside Shakira earlier this year.

"You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, 'No, you don't need that, you do this because you love it," she says.

Lopez concluded she didn't need the validation of others.

"I don't need this award to tell me that I am enough."