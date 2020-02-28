The Auckland Arts Festival just got a whole lot cheaper with two-for-one ticket deals announced today.

You have just over 24 hours to take advantage of the Ticketmaster offer which applies to eight Auckland Arts Festival shows, before the deals expire at midnight on Saturday, February 29.

Spanning theatre, dance, music, cabaret, circus, family shows and visual art, the Auckland Arts Festival features New Zealand and international acts to inspire, provoke and entertain.

The two-for-one offer applies to selected shows including The Cold Blood theatre event, circus-cabaret act Limbo Unhinged, Kiwi composer Eve de Castro-Robinson's concerto Clarion, the Dimanche theatre show, Estère's musical show Into the Belly of Capricorn, award-winning Scottish theatre show Mouthpiece, Circus superstar act Circolombia, and Barry McGovern stage performance of Samuel Beckett's Watt.

A globally recognised celebration of art and culture taking place each March, Auckland Arts Festival celebrates storytellers, provocateurs and creators and reflects our contemporary, cosmopolitan city with its many communities.

The Herald is a partner of the Auckland Arts Festival.