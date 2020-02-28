It's a sad, sad situation for Elton John fans still harbouring hope they might receive a refund for his aborted Auckland concert.

Some fans seeking refunds have today received written confirmation they are out of luck after the superstar's concert was cut short at Mt Smart Stadium when he fell victim to walking pneumonia, and lost his voice.

That might only leave them with a legal avenue if they want their money back.

John initially received medical assistance at his piano on February 16 before he later broke down in tears and needed to be helped from the stage, 16 songs into his 25-song set.

A day after the aborted gig, promoter Michael Chugg, of Chugg Touring, told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that there would be no refunds as the singer performed for more than two hours.

It was reported that more than 100 people were seeking refunds, and Consumer NZ said people might have a legitimate claim.

Now frustrated fans have had their hopes dashed, after an email from Ticketmaster confirmed that the promoter would not be issuing refunds.

One disgruntled customer sent the Herald an email received from Ticketmaster which reiterated the bad news and included an official statement from Chugg Touring.

"With regard to Elton John's Mt Smart Stadium concert on Sunday 16th February 2020," the statement reads, "All set times published prior to a performance are approximate and subject to change.

"A concert set list is at the discretion of the artist, on the night of show. The promoter will never publicise a show's set list prior to a performance, as it is subject to change at any time.

"As previously stated and reiterated by Consumer Protection NZ, the artist performed for more than 90 minutes, and as such, no refunds will be provided, nor will there be a rescheduled show."

Ticketmaster added: "In line with the above, Ticketmaster is unable to process any refund requests for the first concert that took place on Sunday 16 February."

In the wake of the aborted show, John initially rescheduled his second concert for later that week, before the decision was eventually made to end the tour early.

The singer has confirmed he will return to New Zealand to perform his two remaining Auckland concerts in January 2021.

John took to Twitter to thank fans after the half-completed concert, explaining his medical condition and the reasons why the gig was cut short.



"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland," he wrote.



"I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.



"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.



"Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx"

Walking pneumonia is an infection caused by bacteria that primarily affects an individual's lower and upper respiratory tract.

The condition is not as severe as the other forms of pneumonia and in most cases hospitalisation and bed rest are not required for recovery. It goes unnoticed and feels similar to the common cold for most individuals.