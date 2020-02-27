TVNZ Breakfast host Hayley Holt broke down on-air this morning as she was overcome with emotion after an interview with a lawyer and justice advocate Julia Whaipooti.

The interview was about the mistreatment of Māori people by police after a new report was released.

Holt thought the interview was "so powerful" and began to well up with tears.

John Campbell took a moment to reassure her: "You're finding this pretty upsetting aren't you?"

"I'm very hormonal obviously!" she says.

Holt announced she was pregnant live on Breakfast earlier this year.

Whaipooti cited a new report in the interview by JustSpeak, which found Māori first time offenders are seven times more likely to end up in court than a Pākehā.

John Campbell interviewed lawyer and justice advocate Julia Whaipooti on the show. Photo / TVNZ

Campbell called the statistics "a staggering failure".

Holt, 39, revealed she was pregnant after a viewer wrote in to the show in January.

"On Monday we had a message from Terry saying: 'hi team, happy new year. I've just tuned in and I'm wondering if I've missed a special announcement. Is Hayley pregnant? Or is it just today's outfit? Her bust and belly look quite full.'

"Now Terry I am terribly offended," she said in a joking way.

She continued: "I'd get angry and I'd send someone over to see you if in fact it wasn't true.

"Because yes Terry, I am pregnant," she confirmed.

The 39-year-old went on to say at the time: "I'm so happy because I wanted this for a very, very, very long time and I thought my time was running out and it hasn't."