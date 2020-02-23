Love Island UK has paid a heartfelt tribute to former host Caroline Flack.

The 40-year-old television host was found dead last week.

The show dedicated the finale to her and played a montage of her most memorable moments during her time hosting the show from 2015-2019.

Current host Laura Whitmore said it had been "extremely difficult" to come to terms with the news.

"We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.

"Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."

The tribute comes after last Sunday's episode was cancelled "out of respect for Caroline's family" producers say.

Caroline Flack's Love Island colleagues say they were 'devastated' by the news of her passing. Photo / AP

The narrator of the show Iain Stirling also lead a touching tribute earlier last week.

"We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," he said.

We can all admit that Love Island will never be the same without the angel that is Caroline Flack. RIP to the REAL Love Island Queen. We’ll all miss your infectious laugh x#loveisland #loveislandfinal pic.twitter.com/18osTcg5T9 — a liar (@loveislandtingz) February 23, 2020

Watching the @LoveIsland final tonight & their moving tribute to this gorgeous girl. Still can’t believe it 😔 #carolineflack #bekind pic.twitter.com/8cs36E04H2 — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) February 23, 2020

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth, and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

He went on to say: "Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another."

Flack stepped down from her hosting position last year after she was arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She had pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at a North London court.

Her family has released an unpublished Instagram post from the star, which she was advised not to publish.

She wrote: "On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend," she wrote.

"Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

"I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is … it was an accident.

"I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am not a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident."