Melanie C believes her depression was sparked after a row with Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girls star has had a long battle with eating disorders and depression and believes it all stemmed from the dressing down she received after a row with her bandmate at the Brit Awards in 1996, as she was so "embarrassed" by what happened.

She admitted: "I was so hurt and embarrassed. We'd all had a few bevvies and on the way out there was a little scuffle between myself and Victoria. We can't say this on air but I asked her to go away. I was told if that behaviour ever happened again, then I would be out. To think I could have messed that up and lost it all ... I began to be really, really hard on myself. I think that is where the start of some of my problems came because I had to be very, very strict with myself. I couldn't allow myself to relax because if I did I might mess it all up."

Mel C was struggling with her mental health at the height of the Spice Girls fame. Photo / Getty Images

And the 46-year-old singer and DJ admits her body "took over her mind".

She said: "I think my body actually took over my mind. I went from being anorexic to having a binge eating disorder. That's when I went to my GP and I was diagnosed with depression. It was such a weight lifted off my shoulders. It was such a relief because I thought, 'Oh my God, there's a name for it and I can be helped.'"

And Melanie - who was known as Sporty Spice whilst in the girl group - admits the public perception of her as the "plain one at the back that doesn't really do much" really affected her mental health and as a result, she strived to be "perfect".

The Spice Girls pictured together on Instagram in 2018. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs about her time in the band, she added: "I think I was described as the plain one at the back that doesn't really do much or doesn't really say much. That is really hurtful when you are a young aspiring pop star. I tried to make myself perfect, whatever I deemed perfect to be."