The frozen bodies of a couple who disappeared decades ago were discovered on an Icelandic glacier while Chris Pratt was shooting his new movie The Tomorrow War.

The couple were said to be "fully preserved" having fallen into crevice about 80 years ago. The pair were hiking when they fell through the ice-cap. They were discovered and unearthed just weeks before the film crew entered the site in November.

Pratt related the story during a promotional interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn't make it. They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940," he said. "They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found. Isn't that wild?"

"Thankfully, we got out and nobody fell in any holes... that we're reporting," he joked.

However, the validity of Pratt's wild story has begin to melt under scrutiny. After following up on the story Icelandic reporter Ingunn Lára Kristjánsdóttir could not get local police to confirm Pratt's claims.